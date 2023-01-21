Baron Geisler wraps up Brilliante Mendoza's 'Bangsamoro'

Baron Geisler at the launch of his endorsement Lemonyo

MANILA -- “Bangsamoro,” the action-drama that Baron Geisler started shooting back in 2019, finally wrapped up its principal photography last October, with director Brillante Mendoza at the helm.

“I play the MILF [Moro Islamic Liberation Front] brother of Piolo [Pascual], who’s a BIFF [Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters],” Geisler told ABS-CBN News. “The story is based on true events.

“We shot for about 20 days back in 2019 then lockdown was declared, but finally, we finished the film.

“The movie is about a Muslim family and a Christian family who resorted to forgiveness after all their conflicts. This is a movie about hope, love and family.”

Christopher de Leon, Laurice Guillen, Ricky Davao and Cesar Montano play important roles. “Bangsamoro” is slated to also be shown at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

Last October, Geisler created a stir with his Netflix drama, “Doll House,” directed by Marla Ancheta, with his heart-tugging performance.

Recently, Geisler excitedly sealed the deal with his first official endorsement as the brand ambassador of Lemonyo, a customized, affordable drink launched by minister Rolando Garcia.

“This is my biggest break when it comes to endorsement,” Geisler said. “This is a milestone. A very serious commitment for me.”

The public saw Geisler since he was 12 years old when he started in showbiz.

“My past, it was really filled with Lemonyo, change the M into a D,” Geisler unabashedly admitted. “Pastor Roland and Miss Gayle [Oblea, chief marketing director] really put a lot of thought in the name.

“I’m glad to be among the individuals whom Pastor Roland has chosen to have a good life,” admitted Geisler. “He has helped a lot of people. His place is an open house.

“I also want to get wisdom from Pastor. I’m just really grateful and thankful to God for this opportunity.”

“I’m a father and I’m open with my faith. Probably, that was what attracted me to Pastor Roland to get me as brand ambassador for Lemonyo.”

With his wife, Jamie Marie Evangelista, Geisler does outreach programs in different barangays in Cebu, where he talks about mental wellness and what he had been in the past.

“Everything is falling into place ang coming into fruition,” Geisler said. “I also have a soccer team in Cebu with close to a hundred kids whom we are helping out from five barangays in Junquera, known as a place of prostitution and drugs.

“When we got the kids to join soccer, nawala ang vices nila. And that is in line with what we are also doing for Lemonyo.

“We can collaborate in the future because our target for these kids to be playing soccer/football nationwide. They can even be competing with rich kids.”

He believes one of the important elements of a business or product is the message. Lemonyo’s message in its glasses is “Huwag husgahan, lemon ang laman.”

Understandably, people easily judge based on what they see. “Wala na kaming nakita na perfect who would fit in the message of Lemonyo than Baron,” Oblea said.

“The brand is all about second chances. Don’t judge a book by its cover. Baron is such a talented soul. You’ve seen him in ‘Doll House.’ That was such an amazing film.”

Oblea apparently witnessed the passion in Geisler to really become a better person for his family. “He loves his children so much. He loves his wife so much. We honor family here. We’re all about second chances.

“Whatever you see, whatever you read, those are all just tip of the iceberg. You really don’t know what’s underneath all that.”

