MANILA — Actress Shaina Magdayao is now “positively negative,” having recovered from her bout with COVID-19.

On Instagram on Thursday, Magdayao shared photos of her aboard what appears to be a yacht, writing, “Finally! Now that wasn’t ‘mild’ at all.”

Magdayao, 32, first revealed contracting COVID-19 on January 12. At the time, she was on her third day of isolation.

“I think I experienced all the symptoms from fever to sore throat to rashes to cough and colds to headache!” she wrote on Thursday. “But hey, I survived!”

“So grateful for the much needed and ever powerful prayers, Instagram World. I am now COVID-19 negative!” she added.

Despite now testing negative, Magdayao said she is “still a bit weak, healing day after day.”

“But definitely a lot better than the past week,” she wrote.

Magdayao indicated that she is set to resume work on the primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which has been holding quarantined cycles of filming in accordance with safety protocols.