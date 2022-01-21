MANILA -- Sue Ramirez said doing "love scenes" with Zanjoe Marudo for ABS-CBN's upcoming series "The Broken Marriage Vow" is a non-issue between her and her boyfriend, actor Javi Benitez.

In her guesting on ANC's Headstart on Friday with Marudo to talk about their newest show, Ramirez stressed that her boyfriend supports her work as an actress.

"Hindi po [naging issue]. Actually sobrang na-appreciate ko po siya kasi talagang tinatanong niya sa akin kunwari sa mga trailer, 'Okay lang ba, panoorin ko 'to?' Sinabi ko kasi sa kanya it would be better if he doesn't watch it na lang at all. Very up for it naman [siya] and he really understands the work that I am doing," she said. "And he also knows Zanjoe, they worked together in their last teleserye. So medyo may tiwala rin po talaga siya kay Z and of course sa akin din."

"So hindi naman po siya issue talaga," she stressed. "Ang isyu niya lang, 'May trailer na bago, okay lang ba, Babe, panoorin ko ito?' So sinasabi ko na lang sa kanya na, 'I think 'wag mo na lang panoorin yan,' para safe."

Ramirez believes that as an actress, there is no reason for her to feel awkward while doing love scenes.

"There wasn't any reason for me to feel na maiilang ako or to feel na bastos ang ginagawa ko. On the set, it's all very professional. Of course, si Zanjoe na veteran at senior sa akin who guides me, our directors, and everybody on the set nakuhaan ko rin ng learnings," she explained.

"Hindi ako nailang na gawin ang mga eksena. Inalalayan nila at maingat sila sa paggawa ng mga eksena."

In the interview, Ramirez also stressed that she never had second thoughts in accepting the role of a mistress for the show.

"Noong in-offer ito sa akin, there was no doubt in my mind. Talagang hindi ako nagdalawang-isip na tanggapin ang project. I think our viewers are smart enough, alam nila na role lang itong ginagawa namin," she said.

"We are just portraying characters na gusto naming ma-appreciate nila and gusto naming magbigay lang ng emotion sa kanila habang nabo-bore sila sa bahay. So hindi po talaga ako nagdalawang isip," she added.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" is about a married couple whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair. The series stars Jodi Sta. Maria as the lead character Dr. Jill Ilustre.

Marudo plays David Ilustre, the husband and Dr. Jill, and Ramirez as Lexy Lucero, the mistress. Zaijian Jaranilla is Jill and David’s only son, Gio Ilustre, who is caught between his parents’ tug of war.

Directed by Concepcion Macatuno, "The Broken Marriage Vow" is the Philippine adaptation of the hit BBC Studios drama "Doctor Foster." It will premiere this Monday, January 24, at 8:40 p.m.

For his part, Marudo said he can't miss the opportunity to do the project even if his character will be hated by women.

"Siguro 'yun ang gusto ko na maging goal talaga, magalit sila sa character ni David, kasi hindi naman ako pabor sa character ni David. Sana maintindihan nila 'yung journey ni David [kung] bakit siya naging ganoong klaseng tao, at 'yung emotion na ibinibigay niya sa both na babae," he said.

He went on: "Mahirap siya, actually, pero hindi ko siya papakawalan, itong project na ito. Kasi para sa akin, isa ito sa pinakamalaking break, di lang sa akin kung hindi sa Philippine teleserye."

Below is the full of interview of "Headstart" hosted by Karen Davila with Ramirez and Marudo.