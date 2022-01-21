Sebastian Stan on how strong women in his life taught him to be resilient

Watch more on iWantTFC

When it came to supporting his costars in the female-led action film 'The 355,' Sebastian Stan did not hesitate to join the team.

Stan shares that growing up, his mom and grandmother were very strong women who were also strong influences in his life. "My mom at 27 years old was a single mom, working two jobs in a foreign country. Not even really speaking the language, and she made it happen, and now I'm here... So, in terms of resilience and self respect and self-truth, I had a very good example."

Stan was born in Romania, where his parents were originally from. He and his mother moved to the U.S. as a young child. He later developed an interest in performing while in school.

Stan's breakout role in Hollywood was as Bucky Barnes in the blockbuster hit 'Captain America: The First Avenger.' The actor later admitted that even with the global success of that movie, it still took awhile for him to be financially secure.

"It's just the nature of this business that there's a lot of things that [are] kind of our perceptions and we are exploring it now more and more, right as we're looking back at things that have happened, events. We're sort of re-examining how we process those things. It's this thing that we're becoming aware of that sometimes, just because something looks a certain way doesn't necessarily mean that that's what's going on. It's very easy to sort of project very often actually, onto people and once you get to know, like, what they're really like it's a different world sometimes."

Stan will also be seen playing Tommy Lee opposite Lily James who portrays Pamela Anderson in Hulu's limited series 'Pam & Tommy.'