MANILA -- The music video for Pinoy supergroup SB19's song “Bazinga” has reached the 4 million mark on video-sharing platform YouTube.



As of writing, the video, which premiered last October 29, has reached 4,014,027 views.

The more than three-minute-video shows members Justin, Pablo, Stell, Josh, and Ken coming together to play a video game. They are then seen as characters in a game called “Bazinga.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Fans of SB19, called as A’TIN, took to social media to celebrate the newest milestone of the multi-awarded P-pop group, with the hashtag #BAZINGA4MVIEWS making it to the trending topic on Twitter on Friday.



The song “Bazinga” remains on top of the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart for a sixth week.

“'Bazinga' is officially tied at having the longest streak at No. 1 on the @billboard #HotTrendingSongs! Thank you for everything A'TIN,” the group said on Twitter.

HATE NIYO'Y GASOLINAAA, YEAH 🔥



'Bazinga' is officially tied at having the longest streak at No. 1 on the @billboard #HotTrendingSongs! Thank you for everything A'TIN! 💙



Let's keep streaming #Bazinga_SB19!



BAZINGA KEEP THE BUZZ#SB19 #SB19TopsBillboardHTS pic.twitter.com/kcG8g9DAFJ — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) January 19, 2022





During its first weeks in the chart, “Bazinga” trailed behind the likes of BTS’ “Butter.”