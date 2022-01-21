MANILA -- The music video for Pinoy supergroup SB19's song “Bazinga” has reached the 4 million mark on video-sharing platform YouTube.
As of writing, the video, which premiered last October 29, has reached 4,014,027 views.
The more than three-minute-video shows members Justin, Pablo, Stell, Josh, and Ken coming together to play a video game. They are then seen as characters in a game called “Bazinga.”
Fans of SB19, called as A’TIN, took to social media to celebrate the newest milestone of the multi-awarded P-pop group, with the hashtag #BAZINGA4MVIEWS making it to the trending topic on Twitter on Friday.
The song “Bazinga” remains on top of the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart for a sixth week.
“'Bazinga' is officially tied at having the longest streak at No. 1 on the @billboard #HotTrendingSongs! Thank you for everything A'TIN,” the group said on Twitter.
During its first weeks in the chart, “Bazinga” trailed behind the likes of BTS’ “Butter.”