MANILA -- Actress Sarah Lahbati took to Instagram to share her birthday message for her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez.

"Happy birthday, my love. Lucky to be your wife and best friend. Zion, Kai & I love you so much! May God continue to bless & guide you. And may all your dreams come true," Lahbati wrote on Instagram.

In the comment section of her post, the actor also left his message for his wife: "Love you!!"

Lahbati and Gutierrez will mark their second wedding anniversary on March 14. The couple, who got engaged in 2017, decided to push through with their intimate wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19.

Also on Instagram, Richard and his twin brother, Raymond, greeted each other on their special day.

"Happy birthday to us @mond. Like fine wine, we only get better with age, cheers!" Richard wrote.