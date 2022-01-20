Screenshot Maalaala Mo Kaya's Facebook page

MANILA—The trailer of the upcoming "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK) episode #MMKMotherGambler has garnered more than 1 million views in just 9 hours.

In the episode, Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz will play Baby, who became addicted to gambling after her husband Dennis (Mon Confiado) cheated on her.

"1M VIEWS! ISANG MILYONG THANK YOU MGA KAPAMILYA! Kilalanin ang isang ina na nalulong sa pagsusugal upang takasan ang problema sa buhay ngayong Sabado sa #MMKMotherGambler!" MMK said in its Facebook post.

As of writing, the story of Baby — written by Joan Habana and directed by Raymund Ocampo — has had 1.1 million views on Facebook.

Viewers may watch the latest episode at the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC at A2Z Channel 11.

WATCH THE TRAILER: