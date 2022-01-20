Camille (Janine Gutierrez) and Andrei (Paulo Avelino) try to calm a spiraling Patricia (Iana Bernardez) in the January 20 episode of ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA—A major character died in the penultimate episode of “Marry Me, Marry You” on Thursday, putting an end to a conflict that first unraveled in the hit primetime series’ pilot week.

In the episode titled “Tragedy,” Patricia (Iana Bernardez) fell to her death in her failed attempt to push Camille (Janine Gutierrez) off a terrace.

The struggle nearly killed Camille, who barely managed to hold on. Andrei was fortunately quick to pull her up to safety — a reversal of roles compared to their childhood, when Camille rescued a drowning boy who would become her husband.

Camille was convincing Patricia to start anew, after the latter came to the realization that she could not win back Andrei (Paulo Avelino) despite the obsessive lengths she had gone through, including hiring a hitman to harm Camille and using their daughter Jasmine as a bargaining chip.

Patricia’s judgment had been clouded by her mental condition. While initially she reconciled with Camille and Andrei, her demons appeared to overcome her best intentions. Ultimately, she regressed to her obsession with Andrei, which was first glimpsed in the series’ first week when he refused to marry her.

Patricia’s spiral also led to the revelation that she, too, aside from Laviña (Teresa Loyzaga), witnessed the incident that led to Camille’s miscarriage but did nothing to help.

The episode on Thursday later saw Jasmine in the care of Andrei and Camille, following her mother’s death.

“Tragedy” concluded with the first glimpse of what’s been dubbed as the series’ “Merrily Ever After” — Andrei and Camille’s grand wedding ceremony.

The January 21 finale of “Marry Me, Marry You” will air via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.