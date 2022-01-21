Photos from JC Alcantara and Gillian Vicencio's Instagram account



Actor JC Alcantara mustered some courage on Thursday and admitted that he “ghosted” co-Rise artist Gillian Vicencio before they entered showbiz.

As part of the “Truth or Dare” fundraising activity of ABS-CBN, Alcantara admitted that he ghosted someone before but clarified that they eventually became good friends.

“Oo. Nang-ghost na. Kasi first time din namin magkasama noon. Friends kami. Siguro inisip ko muna 'yung sarili ko noon that time. Kasi paano kung maging kami? Paano kung mag-away kami?” Alcantara explained.

“Baka hindi na kami magkasama. Baka hindi na kami magkita. Parang, 'yun 'yung inisip ko kaya ko siya ghinost. Kasi gusto ko maging kaibigan na lang siya,” he added.

The young actor then asked the Kumu viewers if they would want him to mention the name of the girl -- much to the surprise of hosts Darla Sauler and Alora Samsam.

“Actually friends pa rin kami. Mas tumibay 'yung friendship namin ngayon,” Alcantara reiterated.

After the live stream reached 2.7 million diamonds, Alcantara bravely mentioned Vicencio’s name, sharing it happened when they were still doing commercials before.

“Alam ko naman alam din niya. 'Pag magkakasama kami, nakwe-kwento rin namin about sa mga nangyari before. Nagco-commercial ako noon, and then nagco-commercial din siya. At part din siya ng Rise. Si Gillian Vicencio,” he said.

According to the “Hello, Stranger” lead actor, they dated before and he even brought the actress to a church.

He also said he got approval from Vicencio’s mother, allowing them to go out together even without her supervision.

“Gustong gusto rin ako ng mama niya, na maging kami. As in love ako ng mama niya. Parang first time 'yun na sabi sa akin ni Gillian, 'Alam mo ikaw lang JC ang pinayagan ako ng mama ko na makipag-date ako na hindi siya kasama.' So kaming dalawa lang talaga nun,” he revealed.

But after dating Vicencio, he suddenly stopped communicating with the actress.

They met again in 2019, this time, as part of talent agency Star Magic. While it was awkward at first, Alcantara and Vicencio eventually talked about their past and the actor apologized for his actions.

“Nung nagkita na kami, naging artista na rin siya, sabay kami naging part ng Star Magic nun. May ilangan, pero napag-usapan namin. 'Uy sorry ah,' sabi ko. 'Okay lang, okay lang,' sabi niyang ganun. 'At least 'di ba, friends tayo ngayon, masaya tayo ngayon. Magka-Rise tayo,” he said.

The two actors worked together in the Pinoy boys’ Love series “Hello, Stranger.”

