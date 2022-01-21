Iza Calzado pays tribute to late father on his birthday

Photos from Iza Calzado's Instagram accounts

Veteran actress Iza Calzado honored her late father, Lito Calzado, on what would have been his 77th birthday.

On Instagram, Iza made sure to mark her father’s birthday with a throwback photo and video.

“Happy Birthday to the OG! You would have been 77 today, Daddy Yo, and I am pretty sure that you’d still be as cute, charming and youthful as you are in this photo,” she said in the caption.

“Makes me think of the many hats you wore — dancer, choreographer, director, producer, actor, husband, father and friend. The life you lived and how colorful it was,” Calzado continued.

“You were always true to who you were. Unapologetically you. Thank you for showing me what it means to be light, to love and to be free.”

Calzado’s father died of liver cancer in November 2011.

