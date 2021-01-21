WATCH: ‘ASAP’ stars greet Kapatid viewers ahead of TV5 premiere

Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Ogie Alcasid invite both Kapamilya and Kapatid viewers to tune in to ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ ahead of its first TV5 telecast on January 24. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Two networks will join forces for you.”

These were the words of Martin Nievera as he, along with his fellow “ASAP Natin ‘To” mainstays, greeted Kapatid viewers in a video message ahead of the iconic program’s TV5 premiere on Sunday.

Starting January 24, the ABS-CBN concert variety show will be simulcast on TV5, in an unprecedented partnership between two, traditionally competing networks.

For the first time, “Kapamilya” and “Kapatid” — respective terms for fans and viewers of ABS-CBN and TV5 — were addressed together in an official ABS-CBN plug, as Regine Velasquez invited Filipinos to tune in to “ASAP Natin ‘To’s” first TV5 telecast.

“Ngayon higit kailanman, ipasa natin ang liwanag at ligaya,” Gary Valenciano said, echoing ABS-CBN current network tagline.

“Ang kasaysayan ng longest-running musical variety show ay nagpapatuloy,” Ogie Alcasid added, referring the 25-year run of “ASAP” on ABS-CBN’s Channel 2, and now on diverse platforms that include another network.

Zsa Zsa Padilla enumerated these airing venues. TV5 will simulcast “ASAP Natin ‘To” alongside the program’s current airing platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

Aside from its free-TV channel, TV5 is seen nationwide through Cignal, Sky Cable, and other cable providers.

