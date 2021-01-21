Toni Gonzaga marks birthday with family at the beach

MAYNILA -- Actress-singer Toni Gonzaga celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, January 20, with her family.

On Instagram, Gonzaga gave her followers a glimpse of how she celebrated her 37th birthday at the beach.



Also present at her birthday dinner were her husband Paul Soriano's family.

"Woke up 37 years old today. What a journey! My best is yet to come!" Gonzaga wrote in one of the clips.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Her sister, actress-social media star Alex Gonzaga also took to Instagram to greet her a happy birthday.

Sharing photos from her bridal shower last year, Alex thanked her older sister for always taking care of her.

"Most of the time I would hate you for being so overly protective of me but would always end up loving you more because I would realize you just want the best for me. Thank you for always taking care of me sisss!" Alex wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Toni simply wrote: Sissyly!!"

On Wednesday, her film production outfit, TinCan Films announced via social media that she will portray the title role in the Philippine remake of the hit South Korean drama “My Sassy Girl.”

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, this year we will relive the classic Korean RomCom with its Philippine adaptation. On her birthday, we are proud to announce Toni Gonzaga is Philippines’ My Sassy Girl. #MySassyGirlPH pic.twitter.com/TUb9pCiBW5 — TINCAN (@tincanfilmsph) January 20, 2021

The confirmation of Gonzaga’s part in “My Sassy Girl” comes a month after she was first rumored to be attached to the project.

Its release date and venues have yet to be announced.

TinCan most recently produced the fantasy romcom “Love the Way U Lie,” co-starring Alex. The production outfit is under Ten17P, the film company founded by Soriano.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC