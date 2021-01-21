Susan Roces: FPJ’s legacy will live on in new ABS-CBN and TV5 partnership

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Susan Roces, the widow of Philippine movies icon Fernando Poe Jr., expressed hope Thursday that the legacy of her husband will continue to live on in the latest collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5 in the simulcast airing of the movies of the beloved movie king.

Roces’ statement released to ABS-CBN News comes on the heels of the official announcement of ABS-CBN and TV5 of its simulcast airing of “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “FPJ: Da King” starting Sunday, January 24.

Poe’s movies will be aired by both networks from 2-4 p.m. after the 12 to 2 p.m. run of “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

“Hangad ng aming pamilya na patuloy na mapanood ng sambayanan ang mga pelikula ni Fernando Poe Jr. Umaasa kaming sa pamamagitan ng kolaborasyong ito, mapanatiling buhay ang alaala at mga aral ni FPJ upang magsilbing inspirasyon sa bagong henerasyon ng sambayanang Pilipino,” Roces said in the statement.

Dating back to the 1960s, Poe’s movies, which his family meticulously preserved, remain one of the most important movie libraries of Philippine cinema.

Roces first entrusted the airing of her husband’s films to ABS-CBN in 2013. Some of his blockbuster films include “Ang Panday,” “Totoy Bato,” “Kahit Konting Pagtingin,” “Iyo ang Tondo, Akin ang Cavite,” “Agila,” “Batang Quiapo,” “Isang Bala Ka Lang”, “Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko” and “Ang Probinsyano,” which was the genesis of now long-running Coco Martin Kapamilya series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Poe, who passed away in 2004, was posthumously declared a National Artist in 2006.

Related video: