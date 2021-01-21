Stars come out to celebrate Biden-Harris inauguration

<br />

Watch more in iWantTFC

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars lent their talent to celebrate US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Filipino-American “High School Musical” actress-singer Olivia Rodrigo was one of the many Hollywood stars celebrating a new day in America with the inauguration of Biden and Harris.

The star appeared in the Keke Palmer-hosted inauguration livestream for young Americans.

Rodrigo shared that what she liked about the new administration is its commitment to include all voices in their decision-making processes.

“One of my favorite parts about the inauguration is how it brings people together from all over the country. And even though we aren't able to physically be together because of COVID-19, it's really cool that we get to celebrate together virtually. I know I'm going to be dancing along with a musical guest in my living room so I hope you'll join me,” she said.



Unlike President Donald Trump’s inauguration where some of Hollywood’s biggest stars stayed away to denounce his policies against minorities, A-list Hollywood stars participated in Biden’s inauguration.



Lady Gaga sang the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez gave her rendition of “America the Beautiful,” adding a message in Spanish, highlighting the importance of diversity in the country.

On inauguration night, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, and many others participated in a star-studded celebration hosted by Tom Hanks.

Before inauguration day, James Corden also celebrated Trump’s exit with a parody of “One Day More” from "Les Miserables," featuring Filipino-American “Miss Saigon” star Emily Bautista.

Read more on Balitang America.