Since they can't be together, Sarah Lahbati pens birthday message for husband Richard Gutierrez

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2021 11:57 AM

MANILA -- Actress Sarah Lahbati took to social media on Thursday to share her birthday message for her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez.

On Instagram, Lahbati lamented that she could not be with her husband on her special day as Gutierrez presumably is on lock-in taping for ABS-CBN'S long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati)

"We may not be physically together on your special day this year but we thank God for continuously blessing you, protecting and guiding you all the time at work," Lahbati said.

"May all your dreams come true... We’re always here for you. We love and miss you."

The couple, who got engaged in 2017, had a very intimate wedding last March 14, 2020.

They have two sons Zion and Kai.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez's twin Raymond greeted his brother on their special day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mond (@mond)

"The same, but different. Happy birthday to us," Raymond wrote in the caption.

