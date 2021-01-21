JM de Guzman hurt while taping new series 'Init sa Magdamag'

MANILA – JM de Guzman figured in an accident on the set of the new series he is currently working on.

In his Instagram page, de Guzman shared a short clip showing off his deep wound on his forehead.

“This is entertainment.. but the hazards are real,” he said before adding as hashtag the title of his new series “Init sa Magdamag.”

Yam Concepcion, who also shared a video in her own page, apologized to de Guzman in the comments section suggesting she may have been involved in the accident.

Instagram account of @yamconcepcion

She wrote: “Sorrrrrrryyyy m!!!!!!”

“Init sa Magdamag” is one of ABS-CBN’s offerings this 2021 starring de Guzman, Concepcion and Gerald Anderson.

This project was confirmed last October when they did a Facebook live broadcast from their location in Rizal.

"Nandito kami ngayon sa Tanay, naka-lock in kami at gumagawa kami ng panibagong show para sa inyong lahat," said Anderson at the time.

"It's a very exciting story about love, family, values. I'm very blessed to be working again with great people," he added.

De Guzman, for his part, said: "I feel blessed and sobrang masaya dahil sa trust na naibigay sa akin. Sana magustuhan niyo po itonog aming nilulutong (proyekto)."

Anderson will play the role of Tupe, a doctor, while de Guzman will play Peterson Alvarez, an aspiring politician. Concepcion’s character is Peterson's wife Rita.

ABS-CBN has yet to announce the release date for “Init sa Magdamag.”

Related video: