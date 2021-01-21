Bela Padilla starts shooting her directorial debut '366'

MANILA -- Cameras started rolling for the movie "366," which marks actress Bela Padilla's directorial debut, on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Padilla took to Instagram to address speculations that she is getting married this year. She told her 6.5 million followers that she is not settling down but will be directing her first film.

"To the people commenting that I’m getting married, I’m sorry but no... I’m marking the start of a new chapter in my life as I direct my first film ever. I honestly hoped that by this time... 2021... a whole year after the pandemic... we finally understand that there are other things in life where we can level up. Not just our relationships," Padilla wrote in the caption.

Padila also revealed that Zanjoe Marudo and JC Santos will be part of "366."

The actress also thanked rfilmmake Irene Villamayor, who directed her in "Meet Me in St. Gallen" and "On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets" for guiding her.

"Thank you soooo so much to my mentor, friend and favorite person in our shiny and bright world for helping me get here. I wouldn't be ready for tomorrow if not for you," Padilla wrote.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Padilla also thanked ABS-CBN and Viva Films "for telling me it’s finally time to direct my first film."

According to a report by entertainment website PEP, Padilla is also the writer and among the lead stars of the movie.

Prior to "366," Padilla co-wrote the hit movies "Camp Sawi" in 2016 and "Last Night" in 2017.

In 2019, iWant also released the romantic flick "Apple of My Eye," which was created, co-written, and co-produced by Padilla.

