ABS-CBN, TV5 team up to bring ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ to nationwide viewers

MANILA — Beginning January 24, ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin ‘To” will reach more Filipinos nationwide as it joins the Sunday programming of TV5, through a landmark partnership between the two networks.

ABS-CBN Corp. made the announcement in a disclosure filed with the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The long-running concert variety show, which features weekly performances from A-list stars and promising newcomers, will air at its usual noon time slot on TV5.

In addition to this, TV5 will also begin to air “FPJ: Da King,” a movie block showcasing the films of Fernando Poe Jr. Fans of the Filipino cinema icon can watch “FPJ: Da King” every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This collaboration between Cignal, TV5, Brightlight Productions, and ABS-CBN marks the start of greater cooperation among our various industry players and begins a new era of partnership,” said Robert P. Galang, president and CEO of Cignal and TV5, in a joint press statement.

“The airing of 'ASAP' and FPJ’s movies on TV5 showcases the desires of TV5 and ABS-CBN to serve our viewers in the best way possible."

“We are pleased to welcome the 'ASAP' family and the films of the one and only king of Philippine movies to Cignal and TV5. The top-rated content, combined with Cignal and TV5's strengths in technology, direct-to-consumer distribution, and mobile and broadband reach, will usher in a new viewing experience for fans and subscribers alike,” Galang added.



“The future of entertainment media is rapidly converging around a dynamic mix of traditional and digital platforms, with Cignal and TV5 launching new content and synergies that will disrupt conventional broadcast methods. We are committed to continuously explore more initiatives to provide the best of both worlds to all our stakeholders," he said.

Aside from its free-TV channel, TV5 is seen nationwide through Cignal, Sky Cable, and other cable providers.

The partnership among ABS-CBN, Cignal, and TV5 allows “ASAP Natin ‘To” to bring its world-class production numbers to Filipino homes across the country.

ABS-CBN’s ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ will also be seen on TV5 starting January 24. File Photo

“ASAP Natin ‘To” had aired for 25 years on ABS-CBN’s Channel 2 until mid-2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject the network’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

Despite the crisis, ABS-CBN found new venues to continue its service to Filipinos through its widescale digital migration, bringing its rich content library to free live streaming on various digitial platforms including on-demand streaming platform iWantTFC.

ABS-CBN programs also air on A2Z Channel via a blocktime deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” has been available to watch on such diverse platforms as Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, A2Z Channel 11, plus Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV these past several months, and is now set to entertain more Kapamilya — and Kapatid — fans once it starts airing on TV5.