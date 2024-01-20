Why TimPoch storyline in 'Senior High' matters to LGBT community

Tim (Zaijian Jaranilla) and Poch (Miggy Jimenez) during the finale episode of 'Senior High' aired on January 19, 2024. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — It is not everyday that one sees queer stories like the one involving Tim (Zaijian Jaranilla) and Poch (Miggy Jimenez) in a primetime show like "Senior High."

The conclusion of the "TimPoch" plot even became one of the highlights of the teleserye when it ended on Friday night.

In the show, Tim is a student in Northford High who was in a relationship with Roxy (Xyriel Manabat). However, things changed when he developed feelings for Poch, who happened to be one of the suspects in the death of their friend, Luna (Andrea Brillantes).

Aside from being a coming out story, Tim and Poch's journey also tackled other issues faced by members of the LGBT community as they grow up.

But the new angles taken on by the show also came with their own sets of challenges.

'COMING OUT'

As a member of the LGBT community, director Onat Diaz admitted that he felt the pressure to tell a story parallel to his experience.

Amid the challenges, his hunger for more queer stories in the mainstream boosted his confidence to put the story of Tim and Poch in people's television screens.

"Since 'yung story ng Tim and Poch is a sensitive topic, it's about the awakening of a boy who didn't know that he was actually bisexual, he feels something for a person of the same sex, we are very careful to tell that story very, very responsibly. It's about two people falling in love, sabi namin nga it just so happens na pareho silang lalaki," Diaz said.

"Walang outside pressure, the pressure was coming from me, being a member of the LGBTQ, ito 'yung unang pagkakataon na magku-kwento ako ng kwento about ourselves, sa tinagal-tagal kong nagku-kwento, first time kong magku-kwento ng gay characters," he added.

Diaz thought that with Tim and Poch's story, he could help viewers who are struggling with their identity resonate with their challenges.

"Sobra akong na-excite to tell our story, actually 'yung TimPoch, sabi ko kwento namin ng husband ko 'yan eh. Kaya sobrang careful ako in crafting that storyline kasi it's very parallel nung kwento. Exciting to tell our story, kaya invested ako sa TimPoch storyline eh," the director said.

"I was really pressured to tell it really well kasi I know it's the first time it's going to be told in primetime, na mayroong mga kabataan who are finding out things about themselves," he added.

Playing the role of Tim, Jaranilla saw the need to tell more stories of the LGBT community on mainstream media.

"Sa Philippine TV parang hindi pa naso-showcase 'yung BL, mayroong mga BL pero wala sa mainstream at gusto ko rin na dahil nga 'Senior High,' nandoon din naman 'yung pinapakitang awareness ng 'Senior High' na iba't ibang issues 'yung tina-tackle namin. Sobra akong natuwa nung in-offer sa akin 'yung ganoong role and tinulungan din naman ako ni Direk Onat and the creatives para mabuo si Tim," the actor said.

"Wala naman pong takot na ganoon pero siguro aaminin ko, nagkaroon ako ng doubt sa sarili ko kung kaya ko 'tong gawin," he admitted.

"Pero once kasi na nandoon ka na sa scene, parang kailangan mo na lang ibigay 'yung best mo, tapos bahala na kung ano'ng mangyari. Kaya sobra po akong natutuwa dahil nagustuhan siya ng mga tao," he added.

"Nagkakaroon din ng awareness 'yung iba. Natutuwa ako na kapag nagbabasa ako ng mga comments na 'nakaka-relate ako kay Tim, ganyan na ganyan din ako nung bata ako,' 'pag nakikita ko 'yung feedback ng mga tao, feeling ko mas nagiging pursigido pa ako dahil doon sa nakikita kong positive na mga comments."

'OUT OF THE CLOSET'

While it was hard, Angeli Bayani, who plays the role of Tim's mom, Edith, wanted to show that her character always comes from a place of love and hopes that people would be more accepting to their children.

"'Yung gusto naming ma-achieve is truth doon sa scene and 'yung truth ng character comes a lot from your personal truth at hindi ko truth 'yun, 'yung sabihin in that way sa bata na hinahanap ang sarili kung sino ba siya," Bayani said.

"But I had to find that truth within me, hindi ko rin naman sinasabi na nandoon din siya sa akin pero naghanap lang din ako kung bakit ko ba gagawin ito sa isang bata na hinahanap ang sarili. It still came from a place of love," she added.

"Instead of 'yung typical na masama 'yan, imoral 'yan or whatever na lumalabas sa bibig ng ibang mga magulang when they find out that their kids are having this crisis, 'yun po 'yung desisyon ko para maging truthful pa rin siya sa akin na 'mahal pa rin kita, anak pero sana hindi' mas 'yun na lang 'yung pinanggalingan ko."

Not new to portraying queer characters, Jimenez was glad to show his craft on mainstream television, and he hopes that their characters resonated with a lot of the viewers.

"When I do BL kasi, it's more of indie, laging nasa indie or nasa streaming platform lang. Nagulat din ako, sabi sa 'kin ni Direk Onat na hindi usually nagkakaroon ng queer characters sa free TV, sa mainstream. Sabi ko parang, 'hindi ba parang it's been up to date,' feeling ko tamang timing din 'to sa 'min ni Zaijian to explore and especially kabataan din 'yung nandoon sa audience namin," the actor said.

"I hope 'yung istorya namin ni Tim makakuha sila ng, especially people out there na natatakot pa to show their identity. It's also up to them but if they're scared I hope maging ehemplo si Tim, if you're in that situation," he added.

Before taking on the role of Poch, Jimenez also appeared on the BLs "Gameboys" as Wesley and on "Two and One" as Tino. But he maintains that he is not worried about possibly being boxed in queer roles.

Later in the series, it was revealed that Poch's character suffered from sexual abuse at the hands of Gov. Acosta (Mon Confiado). He will also be left with no choice but seek help when Tim's life was on the line.

"It's still a character, there's nothing to be ashamed about or to get a hindrance, in-offeran ako ng character which is istorya ng isang character. It doesn't mean naman na nabo-box ka BL, it's still a story kaya ang ganda ng story ni Poch that's why napa-yes din ako agad, ang daming layers," Jimenez said.



"Kung gusto lang naman nating yakapin 'yung bawat isa dapat wala tayong pinipili, walang mas. Kung gusto lang natin ng pantay-pantay, it's still a story and tao lang din naman tayong lahat," he added.

"Senior High" ended in a full circle moment after Gov. Acosta, apparently died the same way as his victim, Luna (Andrea Brillantes).

However, fans were shocked with the post-credit scene showing a conscious Acosta. He was approached by one of his unidentified men, who informed Acosta that they have located the whereabouts of Sky (Brillantes).

But for Tim and Poch, it was a happy ending as the latter decided to stay in the country and confessed his love.

With Tim and Poch's story, Diaz hopes that it would be easier for children to navigate their identity and be free to choose who they are.

"So, sobra kong iningatan na maikwento siya kasi ito 'yung kwentong gusto ko sanang makita ko sana nung bata ako nung 80s na hindi ko napanood na kung napanood ko nung 1980s, things could've been much more easier for me growing up," the director said.

"I hope by telling the story, I'm helping some young kids watching in their screens feel a little better."

