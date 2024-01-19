Julia Barretto, Lee Sang-heon, Nicholas Saputra to star in rom-com series

Julia Baretto will be starring in a romantic-comedy series alongside Lee Sang-heon and Nicholas Saputra.

Filipina actress Julia Barretto, South Korean actor Lee Sang-heon, and Indonesian celebrity and film producer Nicholas Saputra will topbill Viu Philippines’ upcoming regional series “Secret Ingredient.”

“What makes this even more special is the cross-cultural collaboration. It is not everyday we have 4 different languages spoken in the script. Our goal isn’t just to create a beautiful poignant story how food and love can connect us all but highlight the culture and food of each country,” “Secret Ingredient” show runner Corinna Vistan said during the exclusive dinner with the cast, Friday evening.

“We are very excited about this project because it is not just a Filipino project. This is the first regional scripted regional drama from Viu so far,” Derek Wong, Viu Originals for SEA, MEA, & South Africa head said.

The streaming giant’s romantic drama-comedy, in collaboration with Unilever, will follow the journey of Korean social elite, Hajoon (Lee) who finds his lost love, Maya (Barretto).

“It is a really refreshing love story. It was really touching. The concept itself, busog na busog na ako. Then I read the script, I was 100 percent on board,” Barretto said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Saputra, will meanwhile star alongside the pair as one of the chefs in the new series. According to the actor, he is ecstatic to again shoot a project in the country.

“This is my second time. It is great to comeback and experience the Filipino hospitality. It feels like home, the Filipinos are quite similar in terms of culture and how they express themselves, it is just a matter of different language,” he said.

The six-episode story will showcase the leads as they learn to embrace the different flavors of love whilst exploring the artistry of food as well as the the beauty of three diverse cultures—Korean, Indonesian, and Filipino.

“I am so excited. We have amazing food, kaya pa niya ma-introduce internationally. We have good food back home. Maipagmamalaki natin to. I am really looking forward to. Introducing it. So far in our shoot, I saw that they really are showcasing that,” Barretto said.

“You will see Indonesian language, you will see Indonesian food, you will see culinary world that is inspired by so many cultures, Indonesian, Philippines, and Korean. The concept and script is so well done,” Saputra added.

The cast shared they believe the unique mix in “Secret Ingredient” will push their boundaries on a professional and personal level.

“I cannot wait to work with them. I believe that working together as actors, we have our own language to different backgrounds, we can enrich each other,” Saputra said.

“It has been really exciting. Really refreshing. I love that I am able to have this opportunity and it gives you new experiences. I am really enjoying this moment because it is new. It is light on set. There is so much I am learning from a Korean director and co-actors. I was excited to see and work with SH, Nicholas, the DOP, everybody behind this project really worked hard para lang ma-mount. For all of this to come to life, Im so grateful I was chosen to play Maya,” Barretto added.