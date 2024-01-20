'It's Showtime': Meet the finalists of 'Tawag Ng Tanghalan' Year 7

The 10 finalists of "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" Year 7. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The 10 finalists of "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" Year 7 were revealed as the weeklong semifinals concluded Saturday.

Jhon Padua took the last slot of winners of the weeklong semifinals in the Saturday episode.

He joined Joy Escalante, Judy Lou Benitez, Aboodi Yandog, Rea Gen Villareal, and Eunice Encarnada, who won on their respective days this week.

Vensor Domasig and Jecerey Mutia were handpicked by the judges to move on to the final round.

Meanwhile, Aeron Guanco and Emmanuel Pescador got the most public votes and took the final slots of the Final 10.

The 10 finalists will battle it out next week to be the seventh "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" grand champion.

