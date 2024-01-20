Coldplay brought fun, fans and OPM band Lola Amour onstage

MANILA — Award-winning band Coldplay rocked Philippine Arena Friday night with a string of their classic and new hits for the Philippine leg of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ concert.

The show lasted for almost two hours, with fans singing along to their songs like ‘Paradise’, ‘Yellow’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Fix You’, ‘My Universe’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Something Like This’, ‘Sky Full of Stars’ and more.

The concert was a total visual spectacle with confetti bombs exploding through out the jampacked arena, laser lights, disco balls, giant beach balls bouncing around different sections of the crowd and even a hologram of K-pop group BTS during the ‘My Universe’ spot.

But some fans got the surprise of their lives when lead vocalist Chris Martin requested one fan to join him onstage. The lucky fan was holding a sign ‘In 2017, I was at the far back. Now I’m this close!’

If that’s not enough, Chris called four lucky fans from the farthest seat in the arena (all the way to the general admission sections) who had four yellow tickets underneath their seats.

The four fans were requested to join Chris and the previous lucky fan onstage, while he sang ‘Everglow’.

During the encore part of the concert, Chris shared that on his way to the arena last night, it was raining and the only song on his mind was the OPM viral hit ‘Raining in Manila’.

He then sang a few lines, in Filipino of course, that instantly charmed the crowd. But he surprised everyone when he called the band Lola Amour onstage to sing ‘Raining in Manila’ with him.

ADVOCACY FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

Apart from the music, Coldplay reminded everyone that the concert is being run by sustainable and renewable energies.

In fact, power bikes and kinetic dance floors where placed in certain areas inside the arena for fans to use and produce energy, to power the concert.

Also, a portion of the sales of the tickets will go to climate-advocate groups that focuses on reforestation, ocean clean-ups, conservation, re-wilding and soil restoration, carbon capture, green and clean technology, environmental laws and advocacies.

Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ concert will have it’s second day on Saturday, January 20 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.