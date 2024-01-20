Andrea Brillantes on faith, family and finding love in 2024

MANILA — Hours before the much-awaited finale of the primetime series ‘Senior High’, lead actress Andrea Brillantes went on TV Patrol as the night’s Star Patroller, and chatted with ABS-CBN News about the success of her TV project.

“Honored and thankful na pinagkatiwala sa akin ng ABS-CBN and Dreamscape ang show na ito kasi this show tackles sensitive topics like harrasment, mental health, bullying, grooming, peer pressure na pinagdadaanan ng generation namin ngayon," she said.

"Para ako yung pinili nila to take lead sa show na ito, kinabahan ako pero mas inisip ko na mabigyan ng justice yung mga taong pinagdadaanan ito daily, at pinagdaanan ito at hindi pa nakaka-move on."

Andrea, together with the stellar cast, worked on the project for eight months and throughout those working months, she got the chance to be close to Angel Aquino and Kean Cipriano who acted as her mom and stepdad in the series.

“Yung bond ko with them, para ko talaga silang naging tropa, mommy, kuya, tito, tita, nakakapag-open ako minsan ng problems sa kanila na hindi ko na-o-open up sa mom ko, saka very emotional yung scenes namin, wala akong wall sa kanila.”

Andrea also shared how her faith and family saw her through difficult times.

"To be honest po, talagang puro lang po ako nagchu-church. I was just strengthening my relationship with God and naniniwala lang po ako sa kanya and yun lang po," she said.

"When you seek God, you find peace. I found naman, I wasn’t really at peace, I had peace through Him. And 'yung family, solid naman po kami."

After ‘Senior High’, Andrea is keen on releasing new products from her beauty line. She also has projects in the works.

Is finding love part of her 2024 goals?

"Not really, hindi po siya yung focus ko pero never ko pong isasara yung heart ko and yung doors ko for love. Wala siya sa vision board ko!"