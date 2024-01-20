After 'Senior High,' what's next for Andrea Brillantes?

Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes is looking forward to an even busier 2024 after an eventful 2023 that saw her take the lead role in the youth oriented series "Senior High."

Before the conclusion of "Senior High" last Friday, Brillantes went on TV Patrol as a Star Patroller, a role that she was admittedly nervous for. In this one-on-one interview with MJ Felipe of ABS-CBN News, Brillantes also discussed her friendship with the cast of "Senior High," notably Angel Aquino and Kean Cipriano, and the plans she has for 2024.