MANILA – People have their own ways of celebrating family members’ achievements and Vice Ganda experienced a different one from his brother that captured hearts.

Vice on Friday opened up about his relationship before with his older brother Babot during the “Girl on Fire” segment of “It’s Showtime!”

“Natatandaan ko dati, yung kapatid kong si Babot, hindi kami masyadong magkasundo lalo na nung lumalaki na 'ko. Hindi niya ko masyado kinikibo. Di niya ako pinapansin. Lagi niya ako natatalakan,” he recalled.

Until one time, he met Babot’s friends in their house, who apparently knew him because his sibling kept on mentioning how proud he is of Vice's achievements in school.

“'Ay di ba ikaw yung matalinong kapatid ni Babot?' Tapos sabi ko, 'Ay di ko po alam.' 'Eh pinagmamalaki ka ni Babot kasi scholar ka raw eh,’” Vice continued.

“Hindi niya sinasabi sakin pero pinagmamalaki niya ako sa ibang tao. Iba yung paraan. Iba iba kasi tayo ng ways. Pero hindi mo pwedeng i-menos sa kaniya na, 'ay di ka proud sa kapatid mo.'”

Vice reminded the contestant in the segment that there are people who are not brave enough to show off emotions easily.

“Hindi lang sila ganun katapang na sabihin kasi iba-iba talaga tayo ng pagkatao. For sure may mga ganyan, hindi nasasabi pero sa kaloob-looban nila. Meron nga tayo nung galit na galit ka sa kanya pero pagtalikod mo, alam mo kahit galit ka dun mahal mo yun,” the comedian added.

Vice then noticed that several judges of the contest were already crying, including Regine Tolentino and Chie Filomeno.

Asked why she teared up, Tolentino said she remembered her late father who was also not showy of his affection.

“Ganun kasi yung dad ko. He's not showy. He does not say it. Nalalaman ko na lang mga tita ko, sa mga pinsan ko na he's so proud of me. It means so much lalo na ngayon wala na siya,” she shared.

