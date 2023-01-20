MANILA – Is model and beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz ready to open up about her past relationship with singer Juan Karlos?

Wroblewitz uploaded a TikTok clip about learning how to prioritize oneself with Miley Cyrus’ newest song “Flowers” playing in the background.

Although she did not name names, the "Asia’s Next Top Model" winner shared in the caption that the song speaks to her, mentioning "being in a public relationship."

“I’ve never really spoken about my past relationship but this song really speaks to me. That’s the thing about being in a public relationship, no one really knows what happens behind closed doors,” she said.

@mwrob i’ve never really spoken about my past relationship but this song really speaks to me. that’s the thing about being in a public relationship, no one really knows what happens behind closed doors. i have lost myself over the past few years and i’m finally realizing who i really am. i am working on myself and healing from past trauma because i don’t want to make the same mistakes. maybe one day i’ll be ready to speak about it because i know it could help a lot of people ♬ Flowers - Miley Cyrus

“I am working on myself and healing from past trauma because I don’t want to make the same mistakes. Maybe one day I’ll be ready to speak about it because I know it could help a lot of people,” the former Miss Universe Philippines runner-up added.

Last June 2022, Juan Karlos announced that he and Wroblewitz called it quits.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Labajo addressed his former girlfriend, writing, “Lagi mong tandaan na kahit pagbaliktarin mo man ang mundo, kahit saang lupalop man ng kalawakan, ikaw pa rin ang nag-iisa kong buwan.”

“Buwan” is the title of Juan Karlos’ breakout hit, which was released in 2018 and featured Wroblewitz as his love interest in the song’s music video.

Juan Karlos and Wroblewitz started dating as early as 2017.

Captioning his photo with Wroblewitz, Juan Karlos added, “Maraming salamat, mahal kita, at hanggang sa muli.”

