

MANILA -- Singer Erik Santos was reunited with his long-time showbiz friends Sarah Geronimo and Rachelle Ann Go.

Santos took to Instagram to share a snap of his reunion with Geronimo and Go.

“20 years of friendship,” he wrote in the caption.

Geronimo has recently returned to the Sunday variety show of ABS-CBN, “ASAP Natin ‘To,” while Go is in the Philippines for a short vacation.

Last 2020, Santos also took a trip down memory lane as he marked his friendship anniversary with his fellow singers.

Santos has also witnessed Geronimo and Go get married to their respective partners.

Go, in fact, is now pregnant to her second child with husband Martin Spies.

Dubbed as the “Champions” whose group had a segment on “ASAP” several years ago, Santos, Geronimo and Go all began their respective showbiz careers after winning televised singing competitions.

While they came from different contests, they have been successful in forging a close friendship.

