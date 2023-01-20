ABS-CBN Music inks deal with Warner Chappell Music PH

Warner Chappell Music Philippines signs global publishing deal with ABS-CBN Music. ABS-CBN

MANILA – Opening new markets and opportunities for Filipino composers, ABS-CBN Music has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music Philippines.

The deal grants Warner Chappell Music global publishing administration rights to the entire song catalogue of ABS-CBN Music, which has one of the largest music catalogues in the Philippines.

“This partnership with Warner Chappell Music is a great opportunity for Filipino music and our brilliant songwriters to reach greater heights as ABS-CBN strives to champion Filipino artistry on the global stage,” ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan said.

Meanwhile, Warner Chappell Music managing director for ASEAN Jacqueline Chong added that the Kapamilya network has been its key partner for many years already.

“I am very excited for this new deal and can’t wait to evolve our partnership to a new level. ABS-CBN Music has a strong brand in the region and we look forward to enhancing that through our global support and expertise,” Chong said.

ABS-CBN Music, which promotes original Filipino compositions, has more than 300 songwriters in its roster as well as thousands of songs in its catalogue.

The catalogue includes the biggest OPM hits by beloved Filipino composers, such as Freddie Aguilar, George Canseco, Mike Hanopol, and Rey Valera.

ABS-CBN Music holds timeless Filipino classics, such as “Anak,” “Jeproks (Laki Sa Layaw),” “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko,” and “Kastilyong Buhangin” to name a few, as well as iconic hits like “Awitin Mo, Isasayaw Ko” by Joey De Leon and Marvic Sotto and “May Bukas Pa” by Charo Unite and Ernesto dela Pena.