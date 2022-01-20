WATCH: Maris Racal releases new single 'Pumila Ka'

MANILA -- Actress-singer Maris Racal has a new treat for her fans as she released her latest single "Pumila Ka," which she co-wrote with musician raven.

The new single was co-produced by Balcony Entertainment, which is owned by her boyfriend Rico Blanco, and Sony Music Philippines.

The official music video for "Pumila Ka" was also released on Wednesday night on Racal’s YouTube channel and can now be streamed on various digital platforms.

"Pumila Ka" is Racal's follow-up to her single "Asa Naman," released last September, and "Ate Sandali" released last June.

Racal and Blanco first teamed up on the 2019 song "Abot Langit," after Blanco replied to Racal’s tweet looking for people to collaborate with.

Since then, he produced the actress’ 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

