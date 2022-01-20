Netflix has dropped the first-look photos for the upcoming second season of the widely popular series “Bridgerton.”

The new photos tease what many different characters will be up to this season.

“Bridgerton” returns for a second season on March 25, 2022.

The series was renewed for two more seasons last April.

In January, Netflix announced that "Bridgerton" had become one of the streaming platform's most popular new series, watched by over 82 million households.

The first season followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she made her debut in Regency London, seeking a husband.

In keeping with the tradition of the novels, season two will tell the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Bailey) quest for love.

– With Agence France-Presse