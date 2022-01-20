MANILA – More than a year since they got engaged, Morissette Amon and her fiancé Dave Lamar are taking their time in preparing for their wedding.

For now, the Kapamilya singer said planning their wedding is not their topmost priority as a couple.

"Ang hirap din i-prioritize lang at the moment, kasi I’m also just really grateful because my fiancé is also the one that’s really helping me a lot in my career,” she said in a media conference.

"So, especially with content, itong nakikita niyong gear, magandang lens, magandang mic, sa fiancé ko ito! Buti na lang talaga. Kumpleto po siya," she added.

Amon said she is just really lucky to have a supportive partner, who also inspires her in life.

"How he lives his life na he embodies nga na, parang, kung hindi mangyayari ito, 'What’s next, Lord?' ‘Yun yung gusto ko sa kanya. He just pushes forward and never loses that faith. And he’s strong," she said.

Currently, Amon is gearing up for her 10th anniversary online concert on January 23 and 24. She is also busy promoting her extended play “Morissette Signature.”

The couple got engaged in December 2020.