Netizens could not help but gush over actor Joshua Garcia when he called actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi on the phone as part of a “Truth and Dare” challenge on Wednesday.

Garcia graced a “Truth or Dare” fundraising activity of ABS-CBN on Kumu to call for donations to help victims of typhoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao last December.

In a segment of the show, Garcia was asked by hosts Alora Samsam and Darla Sauler if he would pursue Alawi or just befriend the actress.

“Syempre jojowain. I mean c'mon, choosy ka pa ba? Mabait, maganda, sexy...magiging choosy ka pa ba dun,” Garcia said of Alawi.

However, Garcia immediately downplayed his answer. “Pero hindi kasi lahat ng tao masasabi mong meant para maging magkarelasyon. May nakatadhana sa 'yo na parang mami-meet mo lang para maging kaibigan mo kasi 'di mo masasabi. 'Yun lang naman sa 'kin,” he explained.

As part of the dare, Garcia was asked to call Alawi and ask the same questions thrown at him.

The vlogger quickly answered her phone and spoke candidly with the actor as she encouraged viewers to participate in the donation drive.

While hesitant at first, Garcia was left with no choice but to ask Alawi, who has a huge crush on him: “Ako, jojowain o totropahin?”

Alawi refused to give a categorical answer and just responded, “Secret.” Garcia accepted it before wishing the actress a speedy recovery.

Alawi recently shared in her vlog about battling COVID-19 with her family and is currently in isolation.

“Sorry sa istorbo. Ito kasing mga ito ang kulit e. Pagaling ka,” Garcia told Alawi before ending the call.

Meanwhile, Sauler and Samsam could not contain their happiness over the short conversation of the two Kapamilya stars.

“Nakakakilig mami! Grabe man ito,” Samsam said in the livestream.

In October, Alawi admitted to Ogie Diaz about exchanging messages with the actor on social media.

“Cute 'yung mukha at saka mabait siya. Nakita ko para family-oriented. Pero hindi ko masabi kasi 'di ko pa siya nami-meet personally,” Alawi said.

Diaz also asked her about the possibility of Garcia pursuing her in the future.

“Ay itanong n'yo na lang siya... Gusto ko kasing makilala muna siya bago ko kurutin 'yung sarili ko,” the social media influencer said.

Garcia, who was sought for his reaction, thanked the popular vlogger, admitting that he saw the interview of Alawi with Diaz.

“Siyempre thank you kasi na-appreciate 'yung work kong ginagawa, 'yung pag-arte. Base sa narinig ko, na-appreciate niya 'yung acting, so thankful. Very thankful ako as an actor. Maraming salamat,” he quipped.

“I'm open maging kaibigan, okay lang sa 'kin,” Garcia continued.

Garcia is currently seen in the ABS-CBN primetime teleserye “Viral Scandal” with Charlie Dizon. He is also the leading man of Jane de Leon in the upcoming Kapamilya adaptation of “Darna."

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN is still appealing for help for typhoon "Odette" victims. Proceeds will be used to buy food supplies for affected Kapamilyas in Visayas and Mindanao.

