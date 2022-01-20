MANILA -- ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo has been chosen to be one of the judges in Uplive WorldStage, an annual global livestreamed singing competition organized by video social entertainment platform Uplive.

BINI and BGYO will also represent Filipino artists in the grand finals set on January 23.



Manalo, a songwriter, composer, arranger, and record producer, is one of the music personalities from all around the world who will pick the winner in this year’s competition, along with pop star Paula Abdul, composer Nathan T. Wang, record label owner Ray De La Garza, producers Willie Baker and Chris Rosa, philanthropist Lisa Chen, and Chinese singer Sisi Zhang.



“I am very honored and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent original Pilipino music (OPM) on the international stage. There’s nothing more thrilling than getting invited to a global event that champions talented singers and fresh talents from different parts of the world,” Manalo said in a statement.

ABS-CBN is the official media partner of Uplive WorldStage, formerly known as Singing for the World, whose grand finals will be streamed on the Uplive app on January 24, 10 a.m. (Philippine time) with catch-up on ABS-CBN’s digital platforms, iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.



“Uplive continues to empower talent around the world, allowing artists to pursue their dreams while remaining connected to their roots,” said Andy Tian, CEO of AIG. “The global reach and local relevance of Uplive WorldStage is made possible by the cutting-edge technology we deliver to our users, giving them a seamless digital experience that enhances artistic expression and entertainment.”



The month-long competition will be streamed live 24 hours a day and will include head-to-head battles and a “party mode” where mentors, judges, and viewers can participate.

The top 100 finalists will receive talent host contracts from Uplive.

There will be two top winners, one crowned by Paula Abdul as the overall winner and one “People’s Choice” winner crowned by other judges and viewers.

Both winners will receive $5,000 in prize money, a virtual mentoring session with industry leaders, a recording contract, and a personalized song written by Grammy-nominated producers.

Uplive WorldStage winners will also have a chance to record or join Uplive boy bands or girl bands in cooperation with KDS Studios.