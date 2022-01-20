Photo from Universal Pictures Philippines.

MANILA — The ninth installment of the hit action movie “Fast and Furious” is set to open in local theaters on January 26, Universal Pictures Philippines announced Thursday.

Vin Diesel is back as Dom Toretto as he reassembles his crew to fight his own brother Jakob, played by John Cena.

Some of the stars returning in "F9: The Fast Saga" are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, with Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

The film also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

“F9” opened to a mighty $70 million in North American last year. At the time, it was the biggest start for a movie at the US box office since the onset of COVID-19. — with a report from Reuters

