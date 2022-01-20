MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana continues to prepare her daughter Callie to be more independent.

On Instagram, Romana revealed that she gifted Callie, 18, her own little home.

Romana explained that her daughter is going to live in her first personal space for a few months to practice before she flies to Australia to study.

"Sharing with you a milestone we’re super proud of. Ate is now officially a young independent woman, entrepreneur, college student, future pilot/beauty queen & supermodel (Tama naman! Never limit yourself right ate?). Ate gets the keys to her very FIRST personal space, her own little home that she’s going to live in for a few months to practice -- sleeping alone, cooking on her own, looking out for herself, cleaning up etc. before she actually leaves for (Australuia) to live and study there," Romana wrote.

In her post, Romana also shared that saving up for Callie's future was the reason she and her husband Boyet Ahmee took more than a decade before deciding to have another baby.

Romana and Ahmee welcomed their youngest child Alonzo in February 2015.

"It’s no secret that @papaboyetonline and I married young and had Ate Callie young too but many wonder WHY we waited 12 long years to decide to have another child (si Alonzo) and the main reason for that ay NAG-IPON muna kami. We wanted to give Callie a life that was not extravagant, just simple but had everything she needs and maybe here and there a family trip to a place we’ve all never been to, a nice adventure, a hobby and then some," Romana said.

"And when we felt kahit paano we have already prepared enough for when this time comes that we had to give her our ULTIMATE gift to her as parents, the FREEDOM to CHOOSE her own path in college, as an adult, as a woman, maibibigay na namin. That’s the only time we decided to have our Alonzo. And what a joyous blessing for dad @boyetahmee and I ate to be able to give you this moment Ate, a moment that you can already put into application every virtue and moral value we have taught you since you were a kid, every dream and hope we have encouraged in your heart in the hopes that YOU, YOURSELF will find exactly what it is that will make your heart skip lots of beats, and be at your HAPPIEST," she added.

Romana, who is currently part of ABS-CBN's series "Viral Scandal," said that as a parent, she wants her daughter to stay but she also wants Callie to have the freedom to grow and choose the life she wants.

"Gusto ko sabihin na dito ka na lang, pick a safer choice, one that will secure you, a good one but not necessarily one that you WANT, BUT DAD & I will NOT DO that to you. Only you can account for your happiness, so if that means we’ll have to wait here, patiently & eagerly, be away from you so you can GROW & LIVE FREELY and know how the outside world feels like, discover what beauty and kindness you can offer it, like what we said, WE’LL BE RIGHT HERE WHERE YOU WILL LEAVE US. Rice is ready when you come home," Romana assured her daughter.

Callie will be taking up Aviation Management at Southern Cross University in Australia.