Photos from HBO Asia.

MANILA — Documentaries about the lives of hitmakers Tina Turner and Bee Gees have started streaming Thursday on HBO Go.

HBO Asia announced that "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart", "Tina," and the induction of Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be available on the streaming platform for the coming weeks.

"The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" pays tribute to the iconic trio of brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb "as they found fame in the 1960s, reinvented themselves in the disco era of the 1970s, and continued to compose musical hits for decades in a prolific career that includes 20 chart-topping hits and over 1,000 songs that continue to inspire musicians of today."

"The film features revealing interviews with oldest brother Barry and archival interviews with the late twin brothers Robin and Maurice, together with a wealth of never-before-seen archival footage of recording sessions, concert performances, TV appearances, home videos, and recollections from musicians like Eric Clapton, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin, and Justin Timberlake," HBO Asia said.

"Tina," on the other hand, follows Turner's story of "trauma and survival" that gave way to rebirth as the record-breaking queen of rock ‘n’ roll.

"Follow her early fame, the private and public personal and professional struggles, and her return to the world stage as a global phenomenon in the 1980s with a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audiotapes, personal photos, and new interviews, including with the singer herself," HBO said.

Meanwhile, on its 36th year, the 2021 Induction Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will welcome Turner, King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Rundgren, who will be inducted by Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Drew Barrymore and Sir Paul McCartney.

It will also be the second induction for King, who was previously inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990; Turner, who was previously inducted with Ike Turner in 1991; and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, who was previously inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

The annual event, which "honors artists who have made significant contributions to the industry, from their musical influence on other artists to the length of their career and the depth of their body of work," will also include performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson.

