The Guinness World Records has recognized popular children song "Baby Shark" as the first video to reach 10 billion views on video-sharing site YouTube.

The song that inspired a worldwide dance craze was released by South Korean educational company Pinkfong in June 2016.

As of writing, its music video has recorded 10,046,846,923 views.

"The catchy singalong by Pinkfong (Republic of Korea) was first uploaded in 2016, becoming the most viewed children’s music video on YouTube, before surpassing Luis Fonsi’s 'Despacito' in 2020 as the most viewed music video on YouTube and the most viewed video on YouTube overall," the Guinness World Records said in a statement on its website.



"Sung by Hope Segoine, aged 10 years old at the time, it peaked at No.32 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 38 in the Global 200.

However, the YouTube video became a viral sensation in Indonesia and South Korea, quickly spreading to the rest of Asia and beyond in 2017.

The dance craze's popularity was taken to even higher levels after being performed by Guinness World Records title holders BLACKPINK, the Guinness World Records noted.

Following its success in different parts of the world, "Baby Shark" has since been turned into a Nickelodeon TV show and a live tour, among others.

To celebrate their latest achievement, Pinkfong invited kids around the world to share their "Baby Shark" moments with the company.



