Actress and host Alex Gonzaga vowed to be a “clingy baby sister” as she greeted Toni Gonzaga on her 38th birthday.

Alex took to Instagram to mark her elder sister’s birthday, calling the “Pinoy Big Brother” host as her inspiration.

“Happy birthday ate. You are an inspiration to me in everything that you do! Sa lahat ng bagay lagi mo kasi ginagalingan,” she said in the caption.

“I will always be your clingy baby sister forever! We’ll celebrate our birthday together soon. Love you ate!”

Meanwhile, Toni had a shorter caption to mark her birthday as she expressed her gratitude for being healthy and happy amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Thankful for your birthday greetings and love. Grateful to be healthy, whole and happy! This is my 38th,” Toni quipped.

Aside from “PBB,” Gonzaga has been busy juggling her time with her vlogs and being a mother to son Seve.

Toni started uploading videos about her life and her family on the popular video-sharing website in January 2019.

Gonzaga tied the knot with Paul Soriano in June 2015 after eight years as a couple. They welcomed Seve in September 2016.

