‘Wedding bells na ba?’ Loisa tells Erich Gonzales: ‘Ninang ka!’

Loisa Andalio made a joke that will surely make her and Ronnie Alonte's fans feel "kilig". Erich Gonzales' YouTube vlog

MANILA — They had just told Erich Gonzales, who was interviewing them for her vlog, that they wouldn’t enter a relationship if they didn’t have commitment in mind.

So it really isn’t surprising that Loisa Andalio could see herself marrying her boyfriend, Ronnie Alonte, even if it was a bit of a lighthearted joke.

For context: near the end of the video —uploaded this past week— and after Andalio and Alonte had been asked if they think they were destined for each other, Gonzales made a quip about wedding bells, feeling “kilig” over the couple’s answer.

But even before Gonzales could take it back, given how young the two were, Andalio had already responded with something that will surely make their fans very happy, telling Gonzales: “Ninang ka!”

She was kidding, of course.

The interview was for Gonzales’ YouTube vlog.

You can watch it in full below:

In it, Andalio and Alonte were asked questions that provided an insight into how much they are currently in love, including the aforementioned one about being “destined” for one another.

“Sa totoo lang, ako sasagutin ko, kahit sabihin kong oo, hindi mo din naman talaga masasabi. Pero hangga’t kayo, iparamdam mo sa kanya na siya na talaga ‘di ba?” Alonte said.

Andalio, for her part, explained: “Sakin ganu’n din naman. Importante na ganu’n din ‘yung mindset mo kasi siyempre bakit ka papasok sa isang relasyon kung sa tingin mo panandalian lang?”

“So dapat ‘pag papasok ako sa isang relasyon, gusto ko talaga may plano, hindi ‘yung basta parang jowain lang kita para may jowa ako. Hindi ‘yung ganun. Iba rin ‘yung nag-reready kayo para sa future niyo.”

The couple, dubbed “LoiNie”, have been together for nearly four years.