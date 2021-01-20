Rita Avila, FM Reyes mark 18th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Rita Avila took to social media on Tuesday to mark her 18th wedding anniversary with film and TV director FM Reyes.

In an Instagram post, the actress and author greeted Reyes on their special day as she shared a photo collage of them.

Avila also remembered their son, who passed away in December 2006.

"Eighteen years together. Our angel son would have been 15 years old this November. But God's plan is different from ours. Thank You for my husband," she wrote, using the hashtag #weddinganniversary.

In a previous interview, Avila said she met Reyes on the set of the 1999 series "Marinella." After the show ended, the two started dating.

"He became my director in 'Marinella,' we became friends. Nababaitan ako sa kanya kaya lang hindi ko naisip na mai-in love ako kasi he's so young, eight years ang gap namin," she said.

Currently, Avila is part of the cast of the hit ABS-CBN series "Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin," which is directed by Reyes.

In her recent guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Avila said that she and Reyes are professional on the set, instead of treating each other as spouses.

"Professional kami. Kapag sa set ang tawag ko sa kanya ay 'Direk,' ang tawag niya sa akin ay 'Rita Avila.' Actually, natatawa silang lahat sa amin sa set kapag tinatawag niya akong 'Rita Avila.' Ini-erase ko sa sarili ko na asawa ako. Pero I admire him kasi para sa akin, bilang artista, mas napapadali 'yung trabaho ko kasi he explains well," she said.

"There's proper respect. Kapag work, work. Pagtapos ng work eh di 'yan, mag-asawa na ulit kami," she added.

