Nora Aunor marks milestone, accepts first all-out 'kontrabida' film role

Nora Aunor and Adolfo Alix, Jr. are collaborating anew in "Kontrabida." Courtesy of Adolfo Alix Jr.

MANILA — For the first time in her 50-year career, Nora Aunor has agreed to portray a villain.

Aunor will play the title role in Adolf Alix Jr.'s "Kontrabida," about an actress named Anita whose onscreen persona merges with her real life.

The filmmaker told ABS-CBN News on Thursday that Aunor immediately accepted the project, which is based on the story by veteran writer and poet Jerry Gracio, and produced by Joed Serrano's Godfather Productions.

"Sabi niya first time niyang makakagawa ng all-out kontrabida role, dahil 'yung mga dati puro gray roles na character. Excited siya dito and I am glad she is taking the risk," Alix said.

The movie, which is also a tribute to the late screen veteran Anita Linda, will mark the sixth collaboration of Aunor with Alix after "Whistleblower," "Padre de Familia," the short film "Kinabukasan," the GMA drama anthology "Karelasyon," and an unfinished film project.

Though not based on true-to-life accounts, "Kontrabida" will hark back to the heydays of famous contravidas like Bella Flores, Rosa Rosal, and Zeny Zabala.

"Ate Guy's role will be a composite character," said Alix.

Aunor will star alongside Rosanna Roces, Bembol Roco, and a still-unnamed Kapamilya star who will slap Aunor in one of the highlights of the movie.

Alix laughed at speculation that newly minted Kapamilya contract star Janine Gutierrez may be it. Gutierrez is Aunor's granddaughter through her adopted daughter Lotlot de Leon.

But Alix is not discounting that possibility of pitting them against each other.

"Actually napagsama ko na sometime in 2017 sina Ate Guy, Lotlot, and Janine, so tingnan natin!" he said.

Alix hopes to show "Kontrabida" on the big screen this year.

