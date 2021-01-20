'It's life-changing': Slater Young recalls stint as 'PBB' housemate

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Engineer and former "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner Slater Young recalled his stint in the famous yellow house in 2012 as he watched old videos of him in the hit reality show with his wife, vlogger Kryz Uy.

In her newest vlog titled "Reacting to Slater on Pinoy Big Brother," Uy said she has never seen a single episode of "PBB."

Some of the videos they watched showed Young and fellow housemate Joseph Biggel visiting Marinduque, the confrontation between Young and Paco Evangelista, and the competition's Big Night.

After watching a clip of her husband winning the reality show, Uy can't help but shed tears.

"I'm so happy you won. Guys, I'm a very emotional person. If I attend weddings, even though I don't know who you are, I will cry. So this is normal," she said.

Before the end of the vlog, Young also shared what he learned as a housemate.

"I feel like it's such a journey -- if ever you got an opportunity, the lucky opportunity of being one of the housemates. I feel like it's life-changing. It's not just about fame, it’s not just about getting money or being an artista. There's so much learnings to be had when you're in PBB," he said.

Young went on: "I felt like I became infinitely more open to the world, open to being a leader. Because in 'PBB,' I was definitely one of the leaders. And then just being more confident in yourself, being able to show everyone everything -- from being angry to being sad -- and just being okay with it. And let the world know it."

Uy echoed Young's statements, saying: "Right. Kind of like how we do it now. We're just so okay with people seeing us and talking about anything under the sun."

After his stint in the "PBB" house, Young appeared in a number of TV shows and then pursued a business in line with his engineering background.

He married Uy in February 2019 and welcomed their first child more than a year later.

"PBB" started its latest season, "Connect," last December.

