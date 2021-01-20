Dimples Romana to star in 'MMK' episode

MANILA -- Dimples Romana on Wednesday expressed her excitement to star in an upcoming episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

On Instagram, Romana said taping for "MMK" was her first work as an actress for 2021.

She also shared photos from their "locked-in" shoot for the episode, which also features Ketchup Eusebio, Gillian Vicencio, Izzy Canillo, Viveika Ravanes, and Michael Roy Jornales.

"What a way to begin my work as an actor for 2021. First locked-in shoot for this year is with my MMK family!" she said.

"Can't wait for you all to see our work. Good night, beautiful world. Salamat, Lord sa pagpapahiram muli ng talento. Sleep na ako," she added.

Romana was one of the stars of the hit afternoon series "Kadenang Ginto."

The show, which also starred Beauty Gonzalez, Kyle Echarri, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Andrea Brillantes, ended in February 2020.

In a previous interview, Romana said she will take a short break before doing her next TV and big screen projects.

