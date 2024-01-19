Enrique Gil stars in the new comedy film "I Am Not Big Bird." Screengrab



MANILA -- The cast and crew of the raunchy comedy film "I Am Not Big Bird" hope to bring 90s and early 2000s humor back to theaters.

"I just want a film to relax and have a good time, and just do this. Just an ode to the early 2000s and 90s comedies na talagang na-miss ko," said actor Enrique Gil, who leads the comedy, during the launch of the official trailer of "I Am Not Big Bird" on Friday.

"The cast, I wouldn't have it any other way. I'm super thankful and I'm super happy," he added.

“'Yan ang nakaka-miss sa 90s comedies. We wanted to bring it back. We wanted to deliver it."

"I Am Not Big Bird" marks Gil's return to the spotlight after a three-year hiatus. According to the actor, there couldn't have been a more fitting film to again jumpstart his career in entertainment.

"Medyo nanibago ako. I don't know, it was weird. Parang you still remember it, how to do it. Yung timing," he recalled.

"Okay naman, very supportive [sila]. It felt good, the environment, the setting,” he added.

The people behind "I Am Not Big Bird" went on to share that the film's story is more than just raunchy jokes and punchlines.

"It is really hard to do comedy these days," said director Victor Villanueva. "Hindi siya bastos, may pagka-empowering siya. It is more of the story, the characters who go on an adventure."

"Laging napag-uusapan ang paggawa ng comedy so we took on the challenge. Excited ako," actor Pepe Herrera added.