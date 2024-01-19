GOT7's Mark Tuan holds his first solo show in Manila as part of the Asia tour of his "The Other Side" concert.

Away from the grand choreography, flashy costumes, and flood of bright lights typical of mammoth concerts featuring K-pop idol groups, singer-songwriter Mark Tuan flipped the stage and bared his vulnerability at the Manila leg of his Asia concert tour.

Rightly bannered as "The Other Side," a nod to his first solo album, the GOT7 member staged a successful show in front of Filipino fans at SM North Edsa Skydome last Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Mark opened his show with a dramatic performance of "After Hours" that immediately showcased his vocal capability and vulnerability — a stark contrast to the rapper and backflipping dancer he was known as since before his debut in South Korea.

The stage was set with low lights as the singer walked quietly and stood in front of the microphone and delivered the lyrics to his song that spoke about being lost and alone.

Mark immediately followed with "Save Me" and "Change Up" — songs also included in his first solo album.

"I've been on stage, I've been in front of the camera for so many years. It's 10 years now," he said referring to the fact that his concert was held two days ahead of GOT7's 10th anniversary.

"I feel like I just... being in front of the camera, being on stage, you guys have seen the good moments, you guys have seen us always happy. I'm sure there are times when we can't hide our emotions, sometimes we are a little upset on stage."

Mark explained that this was his guiding thought when he created his first album.

"'The Other Side' is just speaking about that part of us, that part of me. I just wanted it to kinda let my feelings out a little bit for this album," he said.

"And I want everybody to know that even though on stage we seem perfect, we seem happy, but we still go through the emotions. Yeah, that's what the other side is about."

Mark Tuan shows off his dancing skills as he performs hits songs from his second solo album "Fallin."

Mark raised the beat higher as he performed crowd favorites "Fallin" and "Your World."

Fans got a taste of the GOT7 member's commanding dancing prowess as he danced around the stage with the catchy tune that dominated his second album "Fallin." Despite the dynamic choreography, there was a certain air of constraint that made the whole performance sleek and refined.

Filipino ahgase (the name of GOT7's fandom) responded well — singing the lyrics back and grooving at the concert venue.

"It was really cool to do some more rock, pop-based songs," he said.

"You know, I grew up listening to a lot of alternative rock and stuff like that. I had a lot of fun performing on stage."

Mark's Manila show was also a completion of a series of solo activities of GOT7 members spanning over a year. He made sure to remind the audience that all GOT7 members, including him, intend to stay together

"Apparently all the members have been here except me. I'm sorry I took so long," he said.

It was definitely worth the wait for the fans as Mark performed over 20 songs throughout the night. At times, the singer was still catching breath yet he was eagerly interacting with fans and introducing the members of the band and his dancers.

Mark also performed "2 faces" with Taiwanese-American artist wesdaboy, who performed some of his own songs at the pre-show.

Mark then performed more songs from his latest album, including Everything Else Fades, Night Still Young, and Carry Me Out.

A surprise video prepared by fans was played before the end of the concert that spoke about how Mark's songs, which shared a piece of his other side, resonated with many people "as if you also know what we are going through."

Mark Tuan, band members, and dancers up take a final bow at the end of "The Other Side" concert in Manila.

Before parting ways with the audience, Mark fired the stage one last time with "My Name," "This Is Everything," and "Imysm Remix."

"I want you guys to know that I'm gonna be here for you. Also the rest of the six boys are gonna be here for you. We’re still GOT7," Mark said.

"Thank you so much. I promise I'll be back again. I hope you guys will be here for me... I love you guys."