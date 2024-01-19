LOOK: KD Estrada vacations in Thailand with family

Kapamilya actor KD Estrada turned to social media to share a glimpse of his vacation with his family abroad.

On Instagram, Estrada uploaded a reel of his recent visit to Thailand with his family.

"Estrada Family Trip 2024: Bangkok, Thailand," Estrada captioned his post.

In an earlier post, the Star Magic artist also shared snaps of their visit to a temple in Bangkok.

Just last week, "Toss Coin," the first international project of Estrada and his love team partner Alexa Ilacad, premiered on the official YouTube page of Star Cinema.

Estrada and Ilacad are also two of the stars of afternoon series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," which is now nearing its finale.

