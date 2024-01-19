Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino actress Liza Soberano makes her Hollywood debut this February in "Lisa Frankenstein."

The film's director is Filipino-American Zelda Williams. She shared how she personally convinced Soberano to star in her movie.

"When you have to hire people to play sisters, that dynamic is so important," said Williams. "I think Liza thought that I was was kidding originally, when I told her that she should come in and read for the movie and read the script. I think she was like, ‘No, you don't want me in your movie.’ ‘Yes, I do. You're brilliant.’"

In the horror-comedy movie, Soberano plays Taffy, the step-sister of the title character Lisa played by Kathryn Newton.

But how did Williams get to know Soberano? She said it was through mutual friends in Los Angeles.

"I was struggling to cast the part that she ended up playing," the director said. "I really wanted someone who could play so earnestly and sweetly and lovingly and everyone was kind of playing it very meanly, no matter what notes I gave them."

She added: "I asked her myself I was like, ‘Please, please, will you tape this? I think you're right for it.’ And everyone fell in love with her. She's most people's favorite part of this whole movie."

The actress-turned-filmmaker is the daughter of the late comedy legend Robin Williams with FilAm Marsha Garces.

“Lisa Frankenstein” is her feature directorial debut.

Williams also shared that Soberano is part of the reason why she has been inspired more than ever to celebrate her Filipino side.

"She's the biggest star in my heart," said the director. "I genuinely love that that’s so much of her life, whereas it was kind of the opposite of mine."

Williams added: "Everyone knew Dad, but they didn't really know anything about my grandfather or my mom. So trying to grasp that more in my 30s and now that I'm not acting anymore, I can kind of be very much who I am instead."

“Lisa Frankenstein” is written by Diablo Cody, the Oscar-winning-writer of “Juno.”