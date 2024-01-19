MANILA — The hit teleserye "Senior High" trended anew with its Thursday episode showing the apparent death of Baron Geisler's character Harry.

Thursday episode peaked at 172,807 concurrent viewers, or those watching at the same time, on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube, according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

The hashtag #SHKiller and skybet moment of truth were also among the top trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines.

In the 104th episode of "Senior High," Harry was shot by Governor William Acosta (Mon Confiado), who also killed Luna, the twin sister of Sky (Andrea Brillantes).

Harry was shot as he tried to save Sky, who was also at the scene to help Z (Daniela Stranner).

Before his apparent death, Harry asked Sky for forgiveness and told her to save her sister Z.



The last episode of "Senior High" will air on Friday, January 19, on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV and TV5. It's also available on iWantTFC and TFC.

