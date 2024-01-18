ABS-CBN to air ASTRA TV Awards on TFC, iWantTFC

Hollywood Creative Alliance Founder and President Scott Menzel and newly appointed Co-CEO and concurrent Vice President Yong Chavez congratulate all the ASTRA TV Awardees. Courtesy: Shutterstock for the Hollywood Creative Alliance

ABS-CBN is set to air the 2024 ASTRA TV Awards on TFC and iWantTFC this weekend. The event was held recentlyin Biltmore Los Angeles by the Hollywood Creative Alliance (HCA).

TV fans all over the world can catch the ASTRA TV Awards on TFC and iWantTFC on the following schedule:

Celebrate Television Excelence

ASTRA Television Awards

Part 1 - January 20, Saturday

Pacific 10:30PM

Saudi / London 10:30PM

Hong Kong / Singapore 10:45PM

Guam 12:45 AM (Jan. 21)

Part 2 - January 21, Sunday

Pacific 11:00PM

Saudi / London 10:30PM

Hong Kong / Singapore 10:00PM

Guam 12:00 Mn (Jan. 22)

Watch on iWantTFC

TFC

Cable and Satelite

IPTV Video on Demand

and via Live Feed

Making headlines at the 2024 ASTRA TV Awards are the following:

In the streaming programs, Prime Video’s “The Boys” walked away with the most awards: six consisting of Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series, Best Streaming Drama Series, Best Directing in a Streaming Drama Series, Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series, Best Casting in a Drama Series, and Best Stunts.

The series is about what happens when superheroes, who become as popular as celebrities and as influential as politicians, start abusing their powers rather than using them for good.

The HCA gave out two honorary awards: to Eric Kripke, creator of "The Boys", for the TV Icon Award and to Ariel Marx for the Artisan Spotlight Award.

HBO’S “Succession” took home the most awards of the evening for broadcast & network TV with five wins including Best Cable Drama Series, Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, and Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series.

ABC’S “Abbott Elementary” scored four wins - Best Broadcast Network Comedy Series Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Filipino American actress Hailee Steinfeld took home the Best Voice-Over Performance for her work on "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" at the Astra Film Awards.

Filipino American actor Kieran Tamondong was nominated in this year's ASTRA TV Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited TV Series of TV Movie for his performance in "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix). The award went to Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+).

In an interview with TFC News Los Angeles correspondent Steve Angeles, HCA Co-CEO and Vice President Yong Chavez said: "For many years, we have struggled to be included (in the mainstream) and now we are no longer marginalized. We are front and center at such a huge Hollywood event. For HCA and ABS-CBN to have a partnership is just the beginning of bigger things for both."

"We applaud HCA's efforts to celebrate people and stories in the U.S. entertainment industry that reflect more the diversity of the country's population," ABS-CBN Global COO Jun Del Rosario said.

"We join and support the journey of Filipinos in representing in this new landscape. We will make sure that our audiences around the world see these positive developments in our content offerings."

The complete list of winners is found on HollywoodCreative.org

For more information about TFC and iWantTFC, visit https://mytfc.com/