Photos by Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Despite getting numerous acting awards, Janine Gutierrez knew she has to perform well in the upcoming series “Dirty Linen” which also boasts award-winning actors in the cast.

In her second Kapamilya series, Gutierrez is working with the likes of Tessie Tomas, Joel Torre, John Arcilla, and Janice de Belen -- all acclaimed veterans in the industry.

During the media conference Tuesday, the actress admitted to fangirling at the start of shooting, especially during her scenes with Tomas, who plays matriarch Doña Cielo Fiero.

“Wala naman intimidating as a person. Pero for me lang as a fan, of course, si Ms. Tessie. It's such an honor to work with her... Si Mommy ko (Lotlot de Leon) nung nalaman niya na si Ms. Tessie 'yung kasama namin, she was so super excited,” Gutierrez shared.

“I know I have to be on my toes kapag ka-eksena ko si Ms. Tessie.”

“Nung mga unang scenes medyo napapapanood ako kasi ang galing-galing niya. Kaya kailangan ko ipaalala sa sarili ko na kasama ako sa eksena at hindi ako audience dito,” Gutierrez added.

Zanjoe Marudo, who plays Gutierrez’s love interest in the drama series, backed up the actress, saying how impressive she is in the show.

Marudo said Gutierrez was light to work with as she did not appear tired nor stressed on the set, despite playing two roles Mila and Alexa.

Gutierrez returned the compliment by telling how professional her leading man is on and off the camera.

“Si Z is super professional sa set pero pag off-screen or day off sobrang dali niya kausap, approachable. At saka, palagi siyang may baong pagkain para sa 'ming lahat kasi taga-Batangas siya, e Batangas 'yung location namin,” she continued.

While the main story tackles revenge, the two lead stars assured that there will be love stories woven into the show.

“Dirty Linen” will be airing on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5 at 9:30 p.m starting January 23. It can also be streamed on iWantTFC and TFC.

The series — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handled with care” — will be directed by Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

